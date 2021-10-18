BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the September 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BST. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Level Four Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 33.2% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 16.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 78.5% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BST traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $53.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,585. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.54. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $62.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

