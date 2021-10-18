BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the September 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBN. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,785,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 551,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after acquiring an additional 136,337 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 511,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 95,104 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,092,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 82,586 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BBN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.50. 107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,592. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.64. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $27.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is an increase from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

