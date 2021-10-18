Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BLNK. Roth Capital lowered Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of BLNK traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.80. 30,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,224,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.49 and a beta of 3.80. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.25.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Blink Charging by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,277,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,920,000 after acquiring an additional 814,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Blink Charging by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blink Charging by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,711,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,484,000 after acquiring an additional 189,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Blink Charging by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,031,000 after acquiring an additional 382,379 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blink Charging by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,227,000 after acquiring an additional 309,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

