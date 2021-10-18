BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC) Shares Up 0.3%

BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$18.80 and last traded at C$18.80. 126,246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 202,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.20.

