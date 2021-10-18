BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Trading Down 0%

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) traded down 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$19.60 and last traded at C$19.69. 100,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 77,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.69.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

