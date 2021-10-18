BMO Capital Markets Boosts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $180.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.26% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.05.
NASDAQ JBHT opened at $192.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.92. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $192.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.
In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.
Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.