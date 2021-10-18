BMO Capital Markets Boosts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $180.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.05.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $192.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.92. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $192.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

