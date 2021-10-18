BMO Capital Markets Increases The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $451.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $432.00 to $451.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s previous close.

GS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.24.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $406.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $420.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $399.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 92,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

