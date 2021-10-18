BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Trading Up 0.3%

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$27.08 and last traded at C$27.08. Approximately 14,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 31,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th.

