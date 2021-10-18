BMO Global Smaller Companies (LON:BGSC) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC) rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 165.20 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 165.20 ($2.16). Approximately 263,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 575,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164 ($2.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of £934.25 million and a PE ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 168.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 164.57.

About BMO Global Smaller Companies (LON:BGSC)

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

