Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Invests $43.39 Million in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,243,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,394,000. Akoya Biosciences comprises about 4.1% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University owned approximately 6.04% of Akoya Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $1,934,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,736,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,181,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKYA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,491. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.67.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

