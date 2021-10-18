Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Makes New Investment in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,647,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,761,000. Lyell Immunopharma comprises 2.5% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University owned 0.68% of Lyell Immunopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth $739,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at $2,832,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at $28,410,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at $16,044,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at $4,015,000. Institutional investors own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

LYEL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.33. 166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,573. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $19.84.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 million. Research analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

