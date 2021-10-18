Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Sells 1,737,852 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lessened its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,534,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737,852 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for approximately 8.3% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University owned approximately 0.18% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $89,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KDP. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.