Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Short Interest Up 28.4% in September

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the September 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.5 days. Currently, 21.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bolt Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,878. The stock has a market cap of $471.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $43.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.21). As a group, analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

