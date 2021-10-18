Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Short Interest Update

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the September 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Currently, 12.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 598,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on BCEI shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Shares of BCEI opened at $53.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.56. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $53.86.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $219,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,623 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

