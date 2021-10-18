Bonded Finance Price Down 16.3% Over Last Week (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 18th. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $154,222.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00041117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.06 or 0.00193393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00088830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

BOND is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonded Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

