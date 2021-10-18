Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at Raymond James

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.01% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bonterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.44.

TSE:BNE traded down C$0.18 on Monday, hitting C$6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 39,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,363. The stock has a market cap of C$226.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.92. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.09 and a 52-week high of C$7.13.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$53.13 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Oberndorf bought 1,021,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.53 per share, with a total value of C$6,672,873.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,938,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,735,622.62. Also, Director George Frederick Fink acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,280,237 shares in the company, valued at C$21,949,911.38. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,061,854 shares of company stock worth $6,878,094.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

