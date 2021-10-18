Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Set at C$41.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Boralex (TSE:BLX) has been assigned a C$41.00 target price by Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLX. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Monday, September 27th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$47.02.

Shares of TSE BLX traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$37.46. 96,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,933. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.87. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$33.92 and a twelve month high of C$56.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$156.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.6627451 EPS for the current year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

