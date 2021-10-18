Boson Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.15 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 18th. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $62.85 million and $3.15 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00001813 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.48 or 0.00296520 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007427 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000919 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006361 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,731,803 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

