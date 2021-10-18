Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Sells $144,772.76 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $144,772.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Wendy Carruthers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $149,046.48.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.80. 4,143,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,634,045. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.12. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BSX. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.