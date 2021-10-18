Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Holdings Lowered by Sunriver Management LLC

Sunriver Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,274,744 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 757,771 shares during the quarter. BOX accounts for approximately 5.5% of Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sunriver Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of BOX worth $32,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 1,360.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,825,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,968 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 127.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 586,300 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 9.7% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 101,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in BOX by 129.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 192,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 108,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in BOX in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities raised BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $353,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,182,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,904,611. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 59,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,090. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BOX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,022. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $27.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.78 and a beta of 1.30.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. BOX’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

