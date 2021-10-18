BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Down 21.7% in September

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the September 15th total of 132,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $7.81 on Monday. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $128.49 million, a PE ratio of -33.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04.
BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BrainsWay by 377.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 79,720 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in BrainsWay by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,602,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after buying an additional 498,707 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.
BrainsWay Company Profile
Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).
