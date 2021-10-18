BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Down 21.7% in September

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the September 15th total of 132,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $7.81 on Monday. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $128.49 million, a PE ratio of -33.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BWAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BrainsWay by 377.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 79,720 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in BrainsWay by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,602,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after buying an additional 498,707 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

