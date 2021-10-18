Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Up 34.1% in September

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the September 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of BRDCY stock opened at $23.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bridgestone has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.39.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

