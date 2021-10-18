BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Short Interest Update

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the September 15th total of 793,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 529,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

BRSP traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.75. BrightSpire Capital has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $10.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 143.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. Equities research analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

BRSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.