Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $13.89 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

