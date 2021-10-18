Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BRLT. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

