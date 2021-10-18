Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRLT. Piper Sandler started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

