Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BRLT. Piper Sandler began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $18.23.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.