Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) shares dropped 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 1,940 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 571,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

BRLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

About Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

