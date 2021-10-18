Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,836,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,609 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.04% of Bristow Group worth $72,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTOL. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,179,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,413,000 after purchasing an additional 201,836 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 650,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,651,000 after purchasing an additional 100,493 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bristow Group in the first quarter worth about $1,423,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 44,325 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 41,784 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristow Group news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $100,277.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $802,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VTOL stock opened at $35.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58. Bristow Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02. The company has a market capitalization of $990.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $300.60 million for the quarter.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

