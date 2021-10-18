British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British Land (LON:BLND)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 618 ($8.07) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.65% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 485.43 ($6.34).

LON BLND opened at GBX 495.80 ($6.48) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 514.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 513.73. The company has a market capitalization of £4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46. British Land has a 12 month low of GBX 336.30 ($4.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 551.20 ($7.20).

In other British Land news, insider Mark Aedy bought 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.48) per share, for a total transaction of £4,206.08 ($5,495.27). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 28,702 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total transaction of £140,065.76 ($182,996.81).

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

