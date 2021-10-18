British Land’s (BLND) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British Land (LON:BLND)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 618 ($8.07) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered British Land to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 485.43 ($6.34).

Shares of BLND opened at GBX 495.80 ($6.48) on Monday. British Land has a 1 year low of GBX 336.30 ($4.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 551.20 ($7.20). The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The stock has a market cap of £4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 514.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 513.73.

In other news, insider Mark Aedy purchased 848 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.48) per share, for a total transaction of £4,206.08 ($5,495.27). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 28,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total value of £140,065.76 ($182,996.81).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

