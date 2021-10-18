Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $550.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $499.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $205.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $344.42 and a 1 year high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

