Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings per share of $1.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.92. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS.

BR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

NYSE:BR traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.05. The company had a trading volume of 11,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,218. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.32 and a 200 day moving average of $165.40. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 0.86. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $134.68 and a 1 year high of $180.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.23%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $162,369.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $12,737,957.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,715 shares of company stock valued at $40,941,863 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,203,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 116,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,834,000 after buying an additional 19,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

