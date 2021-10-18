Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Down 24.8% in September

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,600 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the September 15th total of 392,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of BYFC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,953. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $227.50 million, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 16.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 27,889 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,789,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,735,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

