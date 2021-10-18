Broadwood Capital Inc. Has $425.37 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Broadwood Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,656,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Monster Beverage accounts for about 19.0% of Broadwood Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Broadwood Capital Inc. owned 0.88% of Monster Beverage worth $425,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in Monster Beverage by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 154,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 81.6% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNST stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $85.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,461. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.71. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $75.45 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.31.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

