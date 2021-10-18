Brokerages Anticipate Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) to announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango posted earnings of $1.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.64. Cango had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 99.11%. The company had revenue of $146.63 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cango by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 24.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CANG traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,899. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cango has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Cango

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

