Brokerages Anticipate Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Citrix Systems posted earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $7.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million.

Several research firms recently commented on CTXS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In other Citrix Systems news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $93,761.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,247.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,494 shares of company stock worth $2,219,779 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 238.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS opened at $97.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.04. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $145.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

