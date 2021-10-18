Brokerages Anticipate Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Digital Realty Trust reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year sales of $4.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 38,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 465,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,191,000 after purchasing an additional 113,547 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $147.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.22. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $168.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

