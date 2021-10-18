Brokerages Anticipate Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.21 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will announce sales of $226.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $223.44 million to $229.38 million. Douglas Emmett reported sales of $188.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $899.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $895.00 million to $905.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $964.89 million, with estimates ranging from $950.60 million to $983.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%.

DEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

NYSE:DEI opened at $33.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.67, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 129,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 4.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 367,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

