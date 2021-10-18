Brokerages Anticipate Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $561.71 Million

Brokerages expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report $561.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $570.49 million and the lowest is $550.00 million. Five Below posted sales of $476.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

FIVE stock opened at $190.06 on Monday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $130.59 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.15 and a 200 day moving average of $193.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

