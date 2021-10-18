Brokerages Anticipate Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Will Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will announce $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.16. Motorola Solutions posted earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year earnings of $8.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.91 to $9.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.54.

MSI stock traded up $3.24 on Monday, hitting $243.07. 668,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,453. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $156.30 and a 1-year high of $248.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.48 and a 200-day moving average of $217.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 598.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,534,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 239,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,863,000 after acquiring an additional 39,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

