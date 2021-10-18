Brokerages Anticipate National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.35. National Health Investors reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NHI shares. Truist dropped their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 113.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter worth $2,405,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 13.1% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 44,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 23.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 27.3% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 19,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NHI stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.89. 298,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,817. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.03 and its 200 day moving average is $65.15. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $51.78 and a twelve month high of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 16.11, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

