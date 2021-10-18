Brokerages Anticipate Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ovid Therapeutics.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07).

OVID has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

NASDAQ OVID traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 140,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.16 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.79. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVID. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $317,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,701,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 289,955 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 33.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 192,103 shares during the last quarter. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.