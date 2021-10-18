Brokerages Anticipate Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.82). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 341.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 32,099 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 152.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 51,267 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIOX opened at $2.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $159.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

