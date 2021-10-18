Brokerages Anticipate Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.20 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will announce sales of $47.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.10 million. Transcat posted sales of $41.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year sales of $194.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.71 million to $195.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $205.28 million, with estimates ranging from $203.55 million to $207.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.23. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million.

TRNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transcat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $70.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.75. Transcat has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $71.98.

In other Transcat news, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,631,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $443,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 104,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 33.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

