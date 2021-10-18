Brokerages Anticipate TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $774.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will report sales of $774.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $765.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $781.03 million. TransUnion reported sales of $695.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.90.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $115.78 on Monday. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $125.35. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in TransUnion by 114.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 31.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 23.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

