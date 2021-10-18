Brokerages Anticipate Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.55 Million

Brokerages expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) to announce sales of $62.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zovio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.10 million. Zovio posted sales of $102.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zovio will report full-year sales of $268.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $267.05 million to $269.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. Zovio had a negative net margin of 20.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zovio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Zovio in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Zovio in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zovio by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zovio by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 23,606 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Zovio in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zovio by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zovio by 12.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 65,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZVO opened at $2.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74. Zovio has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $7.34.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

