Brokerages Expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.12 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will post sales of $4.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.19 billion and the lowest is $4.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year sales of $15.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 billion to $15.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.27 billion to $18.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.52.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,420 shares of company stock valued at $40,697,482 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $112.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $136.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $122.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.53.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

