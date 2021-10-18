Brokerages Expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will report earnings per share of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. BancFirst reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $5.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $126.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.60 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BANF shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:BANF traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.11. 54,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,736. BancFirst has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $77.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

In related news, EVP Dennis L. Brand purchased 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $851,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 64,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

