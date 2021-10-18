Brokerages Expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Bank of Hawaii posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,505,881.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $496,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,834 shares of company stock worth $5,035,077 in the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 21.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BOH traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.90. 172,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,549. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average of $85.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.54%.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

